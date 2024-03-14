Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Sculpture OnShore Raises Record Sum For Women's Refuge NZ

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 7:58 pm
Press Release: NZ Sculpture OnShore

Friends of Women’s Refuges Trust today announced a record breaking $350,000 donation to NZ Women’s Refuge from the proceeds of the NZ Sculpture OnShore 2023 exhibition.

The large-scale exhibition of 130 outdoor sculptures created by more than 100 artists across the motu took place at Operetu Fort Takapuna, Auckland 4 – 19 November 2023. It attracted 21,000 visitors – the biggest turnout in the exhibition’s 27-year history.

Friends of NZ Women’s Refuges Trust chair Rachel Brebner says The Trust is extremely grateful to everyone who worked on the exhibition for the donation, which exceeds all targets and expectations.

"This incredible gift is testament to the tremendous work carried out by the Trustees, the Board and our small, committed management team, supported on site by 370 community volunteers. Not only did the event showcase spectacular outdoor and indoor sculpture, but also exhibited artworks from 16 Auckland schools. Visitors came from all over New Zealand to view the exhibition and more than 1,500 students explored the site as part of the Schools’ Tour programme. Everyone involved was determined to go the extra mile knowing they were helping to create brighter futures for women and children affected by domestic violence,” she says.

NZ Sculpture OnShore chair Sally Dewar says she is delighted with the record visitor numbers and record art sales during the November 2023 event which have resulted in this very significant and heartwarming donation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Working to support the important work carried out by Women’s Refuge NZ is at the heart of all that we do. We are extremely grateful to the artists for their participation and our heartfelt thanks to the exhibition’s sponsors and patrons for their ongoing generosity,” she says.

The $350,000 donation to NZ Women’s Refuge will continue to support the programs Friends of Women’s Refuges has committed to in previous years, including the provision of crisis accommodation for women and children, essential personal care items, and counselling and advocacy support.

Women’s Refuge NZ CEO Dr Ang Jury say she has been amazed by the dedication and generosity of everyone involved in NZ Sculpture OnShore.

“The countless hours spent by so many people organising this incredible exhibition are a testimony to the commitment of everyone involved!

“Without the ongoing commitment and support of the Friends of Women’s Refuges Trust and NZ Sculpture OnShore, Women’s Refuge would not be able to provide the level of vital care, safety and support so desperately needed by women and children experiencing the impacts of domestic violence,” she says. “Working to achieve safety within the lives of them and their children is hard, and support like this means we can make this all just a little bit easier”.

NZ has the highest rate of domestic violence in the OECD with one in three women experiencing some form of abuse across their lifetime. On average 14 women are killed every year by domestic violence; and a child is killed every five weeks by domestic violence in NZ. The rate of NZ Police family harm investigations has increased by more than 30% since 2018.

NZ Sculpture OnShore is wholly owned by the Friends of Women’s Refuges Trust and since its inception in 1996, has raised more than $2.6 million dollars for Women’s Refuge NZ.

The exhibition is the biggest fundraising event for Women’s Refuge NZ and the largest outdoor sculpture event in the country. All of this has been made possible through the long-standing support of our principal sponsor Fisher Funds, and gold sponsors Hesketh Henry and Harcourts Cooper & Co.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Sculpture OnShore on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fantasy Trip To La La Landlord Land


How much political capital is Christopher Luxon willing to burn through in order to deliver his $2.9 billion gift to landlords? Evidently, Luxon is:
(A) unable to cost the policy accurately. As Anna Burns-Francis pointed out to him on Breakfast TV, the original ”rock solid” $2.1 billion cost he was touting to voters last year has now blown out to $2.9 billion. (That’s a 38% size error in the calculations.)
(B) unable to provide assurance that this handout won’t simply be pocketed by landlords
(C) unable to explain why Treasury (in research as recent as August 2023) wasn’t citing the loss of interest deductibility as a prime factor driving up rents.
More than anything, the Great Landlords Handout undermines the government’s alarmist talk about the state of the country’s books...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 