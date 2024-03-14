NZ Sculpture OnShore Raises Record Sum For Women's Refuge NZ

Friends of Women’s Refuges Trust today announced a record breaking $350,000 donation to NZ Women’s Refuge from the proceeds of the NZ Sculpture OnShore 2023 exhibition.

The large-scale exhibition of 130 outdoor sculptures created by more than 100 artists across the motu took place at Operetu Fort Takapuna, Auckland 4 – 19 November 2023. It attracted 21,000 visitors – the biggest turnout in the exhibition’s 27-year history.

Friends of NZ Women’s Refuges Trust chair Rachel Brebner says The Trust is extremely grateful to everyone who worked on the exhibition for the donation, which exceeds all targets and expectations.

"This incredible gift is testament to the tremendous work carried out by the Trustees, the Board and our small, committed management team, supported on site by 370 community volunteers. Not only did the event showcase spectacular outdoor and indoor sculpture, but also exhibited artworks from 16 Auckland schools. Visitors came from all over New Zealand to view the exhibition and more than 1,500 students explored the site as part of the Schools’ Tour programme. Everyone involved was determined to go the extra mile knowing they were helping to create brighter futures for women and children affected by domestic violence,” she says.

NZ Sculpture OnShore chair Sally Dewar says she is delighted with the record visitor numbers and record art sales during the November 2023 event which have resulted in this very significant and heartwarming donation.

“Working to support the important work carried out by Women’s Refuge NZ is at the heart of all that we do. We are extremely grateful to the artists for their participation and our heartfelt thanks to the exhibition’s sponsors and patrons for their ongoing generosity,” she says.

The $350,000 donation to NZ Women’s Refuge will continue to support the programs Friends of Women’s Refuges has committed to in previous years, including the provision of crisis accommodation for women and children, essential personal care items, and counselling and advocacy support.

Women’s Refuge NZ CEO Dr Ang Jury say she has been amazed by the dedication and generosity of everyone involved in NZ Sculpture OnShore.

“The countless hours spent by so many people organising this incredible exhibition are a testimony to the commitment of everyone involved!

“Without the ongoing commitment and support of the Friends of Women’s Refuges Trust and NZ Sculpture OnShore, Women’s Refuge would not be able to provide the level of vital care, safety and support so desperately needed by women and children experiencing the impacts of domestic violence,” she says. “Working to achieve safety within the lives of them and their children is hard, and support like this means we can make this all just a little bit easier”.

NZ has the highest rate of domestic violence in the OECD with one in three women experiencing some form of abuse across their lifetime. On average 14 women are killed every year by domestic violence; and a child is killed every five weeks by domestic violence in NZ. The rate of NZ Police family harm investigations has increased by more than 30% since 2018.

NZ Sculpture OnShore is wholly owned by the Friends of Women’s Refuges Trust and since its inception in 1996, has raised more than $2.6 million dollars for Women’s Refuge NZ.

The exhibition is the biggest fundraising event for Women’s Refuge NZ and the largest outdoor sculpture event in the country. All of this has been made possible through the long-standing support of our principal sponsor Fisher Funds, and gold sponsors Hesketh Henry and Harcourts Cooper & Co.

