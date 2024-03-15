Road Blocked, SH 5, Waiotapu - Bay Of Plenty



Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track

The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More



ALSO:



Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More



ALSO: