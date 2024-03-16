Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SailGP Event Threatens Hector's Dolphins

Saturday, 16 March 2024, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Animal Justice Party

Concern Over Impending SailGP Event Threatening Hector's Dolphins in Ōtautahi/Christchurch

[Hamilton, 16 March 2024]

With the upcoming SailGP event in Ōtautahi/Christchurch looming, there is mounting apprehension regarding the safety of Hector's dolphins, an endangered species unique to New Zealand waters. The event, scheduled to take place in an area frequented by these dolphins, presents grave risks due to the increased boat traffic and high-speed F50 foils used in the race.

New Zealand's Hector's dolphins, once abundant, are now classified as endangered, however the Marine Mammal Management Plan (MMMP) designed to protect the Upokohue/Hector’s dolphins was only released 14 March. That’s just 9 days before the race begins! This provides scant time for the pre-training briefings required by all involved or for feedback on the plan.

Danette Wereta, from the Animal Justice Party (AJP), emphasised the absurdity of prioritising a race over the protection of such a precious species, stating, "Honestly, it's ridiculous to think that these precious dolphins will be at risk for entertainment."

Last year's SailGP event in Lyttelton Harbour/Whakaraupō highlighted the disregard for marine life, with instructions to cease racing when dolphins were detected ignored. Despite clear concerns raised, little action seems to have been taken to address the risks posed to these vulnerable animals. In fact, this years’ MMMP seems vague on the consequences should something similar, or worse, occur during this period.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Wereta added, "While these events may be visually spectacular, they should not come at the expense of our precious marine wildlife. The fact that SailGP and ChristchurchNZ will “immediately discuss in good faith the consequences of any non-compliance with a view to SailGP taking steps to deal with such breach (if possible) as soon as practicable” does not reassure us."

The absence of crucial measures, such as underwater acoustic detectors, in the current management plan is a concern. "The 2024 plan lacks essential components that were deemed crucial in previous versions, particularly the absence of underwater acoustic detectors," Wereta remarked, "These detectors are essential for understanding dolphin behavior and mitigating potential harm."

AJP urges concerned individuals to express their dissatisfaction with the situation. "It's time to speak up and make it known that endangering Hector's dolphins for the sake of a sporting event is not acceptable," Wereta stated, "We encourage everyone to join us on social media to voice their concerns and demand action. Check out our Facebook and Instagram page for details."

The public deserves assurance that the safety and well-being of Hector's dolphins and the marine environment will not be compromised for the sake of entertainment. We call on SailGP organisers, Christchurch NZ and sponsors to prioritise the protection of these endangered dolphins taking into account the grave risks posed by increased boat traffic and high-speed training, rehearsals and racing in areas frequented by marine life.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Animal Justice Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fantasy Trip To La La Landlord Land


How much political capital is Christopher Luxon willing to burn through in order to deliver his $2.9 billion gift to landlords? Evidently, Luxon is:
(A) unable to cost the policy accurately. As Anna Burns-Francis pointed out to him on Breakfast TV, the original ”rock solid” $2.1 billion cost he was touting to voters last year has now blown out to $2.9 billion. (That’s a 38% size error in the calculations.)
(B) unable to provide assurance that this handout won’t simply be pocketed by landlords
(C) unable to explain why Treasury (in research as recent as August 2023) wasn’t citing the loss of interest deductibility as a prime factor driving up rents.
More than anything, the Great Landlords Handout undermines the government’s alarmist talk about the state of the country’s books...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 