SH 30, Awakeri closed following serious crash - Bay of Plenty

State Highway 30 is closed following a serious crash near the intersection with Luxton Road, Awakeri.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, was reported to Police at 5.50pm.

Traffic management is being put in place and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.

At this stage there is no confirmed information regarding injuries. An update will be provided when that information becomes available.

