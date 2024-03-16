Update: Search For Missing Diver, Pātea

The search for a diver missing in the sea off Pātea has today been focused on the coastline between Pātea and Peka Peka.

Search and Rescue volunteers this afternoon located an item believed to belong to the missing diver in the vicinity of the Whangaehu river mouth. Unfortunately the missing diver has not yet been found.

The missing man’s family has asked Police to pass on their extreme gratitude for the support of their local community, and for all of the people who have dedicated their time towards the search over the past week.

Police would like to hear from anyone who finds items on the coast between Pātea and Peka Peka that might be relevant to our search for the missing diver. Please contact Police on 111 and quote file number 240312/0180.

