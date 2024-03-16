Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Funding For Biosecurity Measures To Keep The Golden Clam Out Of Lake Ōkataina Has Stopped

Saturday, 16 March 2024, 7:42 pm
Press Release: Ngati Tarawhai Iwi Trust

“The funding that allowed us to keep biosecurity measures in place and open the lake throughout the summer expired on February 29, 2024,” says Ngāti Tarāwhai Iwi Trust chairperson, Cyrus Hingston.

“The effort made by recreational boaties, particularly fishermen, to adhere to biosecurity regulations is encouraging; however, self-compliance checks on the lakes district over the summer have only increased to 40 percent (from an estimated 20 percent), necessitating the maintenance of access restrictions,” Mr Hingston says.

“We have had to make financial sacrifices as an iwi in order to maintain these measures through to this Sunday, March 17, because we know that the alternative will be disastrous. I want to thank Te Arawa Lakes Trust for their support, which will enable us to carry out the following measures till the end of June 2024,” he says.

“We'll keep searching for partners to maintain these safeguards and keep the lake accessible in a secure manner. We will maintain our open-door policy and jointly address concerns, having collaborated with local, regional and national authorities as well as community organisations at all levels.”

Boat and watercraft access will be preserved for four days a week, Friday to Monday daily 6am to 8pm, until April 29 2024, subject to meeting Check-Clean-Dry requirements. Boat and watercraft access to the lake will be closed from Monday at 8pm until Friday 6am.

Access will be limited to three days a week from April 30 to June 30, from Friday 7am to Sunday 6pm. Boats and watercraft will be restricted from going on the lake outside of those hours.

In addition to controlling other freshwater pest species, the Check-Clean-Dry method was developed to stop the human spread of the freshwater gold clam.

For more information regarding Biosecurity New Zealand’s CAN:

Te Arawa Lakes and Lake Ōkataina Controlled Area Notice

