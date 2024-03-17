Serious crash - Thames Road, Paeroa - Waikato

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle collision on Thames Road, Paeroa.

Police were notified of the crash at 6:54am.

At least one person has been injured.

The Serious Crash Unit had been notified and diversions will be in place.

Motorists should avoid the area.

