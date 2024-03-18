Serious Crash, Onehunga - Auckland City

Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash in Onehunga this morning.

The crash, involving two vehicles on Onehunga Harbour Road, was reported to Police around 7.35am.

Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.

Motorists are advised a section of Onehunga Harbour Road is closed while emergency services work at the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays if travelling in the area.

© Scoop Media

