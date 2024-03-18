Police Working To The Locate The Owner Of A Kayak Appeal For Information

Police are working to locate the owner of a kayak found yesterday morning on the beach at Marine Parade Seatoun.

Enquiries remain ongoing and Police with the assistance of the Police Maritime Unit conducted enquiries and area searches yesterday in an attempt to locate its owner.

While Police have not received any information regarding a missing kayaker in the Wellington Harbour over the weekend, we are working to eliminate this possibility.

Police have spoken with a witness who is reported to have seen a kayaker struggling against the wind near Karaka Bay around 5:30pm Saturday 16 March.

If you are or know the owner of this kayak please contact Police on 105 and reference event number: P058128225

