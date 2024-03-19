Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Dedicated Uber Pick Up Zone Launches At Wellington Airport

Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 11:14 am
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

New Uber pick-up zone at WellingtonA new dedicated Uber pick-up zone is launching today at Wellington Airport, making the service easier and more convenient for travellers.

The kerbside pickup will be directly in front of travellers as they leave the main exit on the ground floor, just one lane over from the taxi rank. This replaces the current ride share zone at the south of the terminal.

Wellington Airport’s Head of Transport Cameron Jackson says:

“Uber is an increasingly popular transport option for travellers, and we expect this to create an even more seamless experience for airport arrivals.

“The new location is more visible and easier to find, making it a more convenient option for travellers.

“Visitors to the airport now have plenty of choice with a wide range of parking options, along with the Airport Express bus and Locky Docks for bikes.”

Uber New Zealand General Manager Emma Foley says:

“As a Wellingtonian who frequently pops home to see friends and family, I am very excited by the launch of this new pickup zone. Riders have been asking us for an improved pick up experience on arrival in the capital, and this will make it smoother and quicker than ever before,”

“In partnership with Wellington Airport, we can now provide riders with a five-star pickup experience that reflects peoples’ preference for convenient ways of getting around.”

Wellington Airport

www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/

Wild at Heart

Wellington Airport provides a world class airport for visitors, the Wellington region and New Zealand. It's international terminal, The Rock, is ranked 4th best in the World. Being very close to the CBD saves 5.4 million travellers plenty of time and makes Wellington a more attractive place to visit. The Airport won the Wellington Gold Awards for Safety and is a major supporter of local events, attractions and community groups.

