Shoplifters Apprehended As Part Of Hawke’s Bay Operation Targeting Repeat Offenders

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 10:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A total of 80 charges have been laid against 20 offenders as Hawke’s Bay Police target recidivist shoplifters as part of Operation Makipai.

The operation began in early March, and to date there have been 21 arrests, two summons, and two alternate resolution referrals.

In the coming month, 21 people are due to appear before the Hastings and Napier District Courts on charges including shoplifting, breach of bail, breach of release conditions, wilful trespass, aggravated wounding, threatens to kill, offensive language, and robbery.

Several items have been targets, including groceries, clothing, hand tools, and electrical goods. Each instance of shoplifting averages at $100-500 worth of items stolen, with a few incidents totalling more than $1,000.

Thanks to quick action by retailers and members of the public, Police have been able to respond to a number of incidents of shoplifting right as it was occurring, successfully apprehending the offenders.

Police are working with retailers, who are assisting Police in our investigations through the access of CCTV and retailer knowledge.

Once offenders are identified they are trespassed from the store and further charging decisions are made.

Police’s focus is on targeting recidivist shoplifters, deterring them from continuing and others from engaging in the same activity.

The operation involves multiple Police workgroups, and includes providing visibility in CBDs, around supermarkets, shopping centres, and malls.

Police have spoken with retailers, businesses, offenders, associates and other members of the public, which has assisted in our investigation and understanding of the retail landscape in Hawke’s Bay.

Police have received great feedback from retailers across Napier and Hastings, and we will continue to work with businesses to identify and hold offenders to account.

These thefts are incredibly disruptive, and in some cases distressing for businesses and retail staff who are just trying to do their jobs.

If you see any unlawful activity, including dishonesty offending (shoplifting, burglaries, and thefts) please contact Police.

You can contact us on 105 if it’s after the fact or 111 if it’s happening now.

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
