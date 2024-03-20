Updated Property Valuations Available Online

Quotable Value’s (QV) updated property valuations are now available through the Masterton District Council website’s property search portal.

Properties can be searched using street address, valuation number, or legal description - search 'Property search' on the website: www.mstn.govt.nz

QV has begun sending updated valuation information to property owners. Any queries about valuations should be directed to QV.

The new valuations will be used for rating purposes from July, as set out in the Council’s draft Long-Term Plan 2024-34, which will be available for public consultation from 5 April.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

