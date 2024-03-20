Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Trust Fund Open For Applications

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

The Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Trust Fund is open for applications from communities, iwi, hapū and marae in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, East Coast and Hawkes Bay regions and the Tararua district.

The Trustees have decided to target the medium to long-term needs of communities, iwi hapū and marae in affected regions.

‘One of the lessons learned from the devastating 2011 Christchurch earthquakes is that it takes some time for longer-term needs to become clear. This Fund was set up to help ensure those needs are supported’ says Trustee Barbara Arnott QSO.

‘We have been told there are many small-scale projects that communities, iwi, hapū and marae want and they can quickly complete. We want to fund these.’

Thanks to donations from the public, the Trust has $14 million for project grants. This is made up of all the donations to the appeal (including the special Lotto draw), and all interest earned to date.

More information, including how to apply can be found https://www.cycloneappeal.org.nz/

Ends

Background information

  • The Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Fund was set up to support the medium to long term needs of communities, iwi, hapu as they recover from Cyclone Gabrielle
  • The Trustees have heard that:
    • There are many diverse groups who would benefit from funding – there are lots of different local needs and ways to support communities to reconnect and recover
    • There is a real desire for communities to be empowered to prepare for future disasters. Things like satellite phones, generators, and containers for storing supplies would all help communities feel safer and better able to cope
    • Small things can make a big difference and are often hard to fund from the usual community funding sources. For example, repairs to things like children’s playgrounds, and other places that communities use to come together.
  • The funding will be allocated by:
  • Prioritising applications for small scale projects that communities, iwi, hapū and marae are ready to action as soon as funding is received
  • Only considering applications that represent a collective, rather than a single, voice
  • Supporting projects that are likely to cost less than $30,000
  • Only making grants to groups, not individuals.
