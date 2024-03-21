Three Arrests Following Disorder Incident In Whakātane

Three people were arrested following a disorder incident involving two groups

of people outside the Whakatāne District Court yesterday morning (20 March).

Two men – aged 18 and 26 - are scheduled to appear in the Whakatāne

District Court at a later date on weapons and dangerous driving charges, with

the third person being referred to Youth Aid.

A vehicle used during the incident has subsequently been impounded.

Police will continue to make enquiries into this incident, and would like to

speak to anyone who has any footage of the incident.

If you have CCTV footage or other video of the disorder on Pyne Street and

Boon Street, please call Police on 105, referencing file number 240320/8767.



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

