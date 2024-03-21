Six Youths Arrested Following Incident In Auckland Central

Six youths have been taken into custody following an incident in Auckland Central on Wednesday evening.

Auckland City Central Area Commander, Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, says around 6.45pm Police responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Great North and Ponsonby Roads.

“A vehicle was seen to be travelling at speed through the intersection where the driver has lost control and crashed into a stationary vehicle, which was waiting at the lights.

“The vehicle has then crashed into a further two stationary vehicles before coming to a stop.”

At this point, a group of youths have left the area on foot towards Karangahape Road.

Inspector Tetzlaff says a number of emergency services responded to the scene to assist the members of the public.

“Thankfully, we can say it is extremely lucky no one was injured during this incident.

“However, the vehicles involved have received extensive damage.”

Police located those involved a short time later where they were all taken into custody without further incident.

Enquiries have since established the offending vehicle was allegedly stolen from an address in Parnell.

Two 16-year-olds, one of which was the driver, have been charged in relation to this matter and will appear in the Auckland Youth Court today.

Police will be opposing the bail of the driver.

The four others, aged between 11 and 17, have been referred to Youth Aid.

Inspector Tetzlaff says Police are astounded at this concerning behaviour.

“This was a fast-moving incident, which could have ended in many different scenarios.

“Police are providing support to those members of the public impacted and we hope the quick arrests following this incident are reassuring that Police will not tolerate these actions in our community.”

