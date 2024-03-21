Tauranga Hospital Currently In Lockdown Whilst Incident Investigated

This morning, Tauranga Hospital received a threatening phone call from a member of the public. Police were made aware of the call and are present onsite. The hospital has been locked down as a precaution.

The incident is currently being investigated. The hospital will remain in lockdown until it is resolved. A hospital Incident Operations Centre Incident Management Team (IOC IMT) has being stood up whilst the situation is resolved.

The Emergency Department remains open and patients who have appointments at the hospital should still attend at their scheduled time.

There are no further updates available at this time.

We will provide an update once more information becomes available.

