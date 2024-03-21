Tauranga Hospital Currently In Lockdown Whilst Incident Investigated

This morning, Tauranga Hospital received a threatening
phone call from a member of the public. Police were made
aware of the call and are present onsite. The hospital has
been locked down as a precaution.
The incident is
currently being investigated. The hospital will remain in
lockdown until it is resolved. A hospital Incident
Operations Centre Incident Management Team (IOC IMT) has
being stood up whilst the situation is resolved.
The
Emergency Department remains open and patients who have
appointments at the hospital should still attend at their
scheduled time.
There are no further updates available
at this time.
We will provide an update once more
information becomes
available.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services... More
Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More
Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More
Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More