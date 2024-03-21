Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Library Association Supports Safety At Rainbow Storytimes

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Library and Information Association of New Zealand

The library association is calling out disrupters of events in libraries all over the country during Pride Month and Rainbow Storytime events.

 

“It is not okay for people to aim their negative messages at library staff doing their job to ensure inclusive events for their community.

LGBTQ+ people are part of our communities,” says Ivy Guo, LIANZA president-elect.

 

Te Aka Mauri Rotorua Library cancelled its Rainbow Storytime events today due to security concerns.

Protestors also disrupted recent events at Christchurch’s Tūranga Library and Dunedin’s City Library during Pride Week Storytime.

 

“We expect tolerance and respect for all those in our library spaces and will do everything to assure the safety of library staff and those attending events.

These protests are against the intent of New Zealand’s Bill of Rights and Human Rights legislation.”

 

LIANZA (The Library and Information Association of New Zealand Aotearoa) say protestors calling these events ‘child abuse’, are misinformed.

 

“These are family-friendly events focused on book reading, song and dance, and are carefully managed by library staff,”

says Louise LaHatte, chair of the LIANZA Freedom of Information Committee.

 

“The only reason the events are subject to protests is because they are being delivered by Rainbow community members.”

 

“LIANZA is concerned for library staff and event safety because of these increasingly vocal protests.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

 

In New Zealand, there have been recent and increasing challenges to library content and activities on topics that include sex education and Rainbow community issues.

 

LIANZA has developed a toolkit and a series of professional development events to support libraries and their staff in these challenges.

 

Louise LaHatte said, “Access to representation, resources, and affirming experiences for Rainbow people helps the wider community to empathise with Rainbow whānau and their lived experience.”

 

LIANZA is asking councils, mayors, and communities to continue supporting libraries in delivering inclusive and diverse events and programmes.

 

“Libraries should be a dynamic part of community life for everyone, throwing a spotlight on topical issues to stimulate learning and the exchange of information,” says Ivy Guo.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 