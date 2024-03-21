Yacht Aground Near Diamond Harbour

In the early evening of Wednesday 20 March, the Harbourmaster’s Office at Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) was notified of a recreational yacht aground near Pāua-o-Hinekotau Head, west of Te Waipapa/Diamond Harbour.

All five crew were rescued by the Coastguard and returned safely to Lyttelton last night.

The 12m racing yacht remains aground at the base of a cliff with difficult access by foot.

The yacht has 15 litres of diesel onboard, in sealed tanks. The environment impact risk from this incident is low.

“Weather conditions are not favourable today which means that a safe recovery attempt may not be possible prior to SailGP,” says Emma Parr, Regional On-Scene Commander for Environment Canterbury.

“The Port was closed overnight as a precaution due to the vessel being unsecure and the potential of floating debris. The yacht has remained in the same position but is significantly damaged. It is now secure via ropes to the shore.

“We are currently monitoring the situation closely and working with the owner, insurers and salvors to collect debris as required.

"There may be loose debris under the surface of the water. We are asking the public to stay well clear of this operational area."

SailGP will still go ahead as planned this weekend.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media