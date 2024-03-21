Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Countering Hate Speech Aotearoa: Free Speech Union's Contradictory Positions Around Free Speech

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Countering Hate Speech Aotearoa

The hypocrisy of the Free Speech Union is laid bare for all to see. Their recent speaker Graham Linehan is on record calling for Drag Queen Storytimes to be banned.

Countering Hate Speech Aotearoa (CHSA) is a non-profit organisation formed to promote anti-hate speech legislation in Aotearoa, support organisations on hate speech topics, and ensure professionals do not veer into hate speech in their professional lives. We have a focus on LGBTQIA+ issues, with a particular interest in the rights of transgender, intersex, gender-diverse, gender-queer and non-binary people.

Yesterday in a series of press releases and tweets, the Free Speech Union said the cancellation of Rainbow Storytime at a council venue in Rotorua due to security and safety concerns was the ‘Thug’s Veto’ in action.

Unfortunately for the Free Speech Union, Mr. Linehan, their recent speaker on a nationwide speaking tour has a long history of making highly prejudicial and inflammatory statements about transgender people. He has publicly stated that his attacks on trans rights and trans individuals "cost him everything" including his familial relationships, most of his friendships, his career and saw his 'Father Ted' musical defunded. His comments are too numerous to list but can easily be found in the most perfunctory of web and X (Twitter) searches.

Mr Linehan is on record as saying: “Write to your MP, write to your local library, write to anyone in a position of authority and tell them to start being the adults in the room…Individuals are not to blame but the councils and libraries that are pushing a contentious agenda without listening to concerns. If something happens, make sure you give them no opportunity to wriggle out of the blame.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

He then went on to say “Tell them that Drag Queen Storytime is a terrible idea, that it’s going to put children and perhaps even gay people at risk, and it’s all entirely avoidable. Write to them and get it shut down.

Our CEO Paul Thistoll says “The Free Speech Union are simply not a serious free speech organisation. One week they platform a speaker who is on record that Drag Queen Storytime should be cancelled. Then when one is cancelled, they yell ‘Thugs Veto’. They are actively responsible for creating the situation they are decrying.” Mr. Thistoll furthermore says, “Media should be aware of their contradictory positions around free speech. They are clearly largely a group that seeks to platform hate speech not promote free speech”.

Attributable to: Paul Thistoll, CEO, CHSA

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Countering Hate Speech Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 