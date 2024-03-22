Five Youths Arrested Following Fleeing Driver Incident

A nine-year-old is one of five youths allegedly caught up in a fleeing driver incident through Counties Manukau last night.

Just after 7.30pm, Police observed a vehicle with a group of youths inside travelling through Takanini.

Counties Manukau Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Mark Chivers, says enquiries confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

“Police have signalled for the vehicle to stop but it has failed to do so and fled from Police.

“The Police Air Support Unit has responded quickly, providing commentary to staff on the ground.

“The vehicle has then travelled into Manurewa, where a member of the public has allegedly been stuck.

“Incredibly, and thankfully, they were unharmed.”

Inspector Chivers says the vehicle stopped on Seward Place and three rear passengers got out and fled on foot.

“The vehicle was then followed by Eagle to Burbank Road where it stopped and the driver and passenger got out and entered a property.

“All five were quickly taken into custody without further incident.

“It is incredibly fortunate no one was seriously injured as a result of this incident.”

The youths, aged between 9-13, were all referred to Youth Aid Services.

