Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council To Consider Consultation Document For Long-term Plan

Friday, 22 March 2024, 6:00 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council is to consider a draft consultation document for its Long-term Plan 2024-34 on Thursday (28 March). If adopted, formal consultation on the Long-term Plan (LTP) will start that day.

Mayor Janet Holborow said this was one of the toughest Long-term Plans she’d ever worked on.

“Honestly, I can’t remember when we’ve ever had to go out to our community to ask such hard questions, with such critical implications for our ratepayers.

“The need to reduce debt and increase our resilience has been our main objective in preparing this consultation document.

“Councillors have gone through months of briefings and discussions to consider what we need to do versus what we would like to do, while remaining flexible and financially strong enough to grow well and respond to unexpected events,” she said.

Mayor Holborow said the LTP consultation had been developed during a very volatile economic and political environment, with global economic impacts also hitting Aotearoa New Zealand hard, and a new government starting to implement its policy promises while still shaping its replacement policies.

“We’ve invested heavily in good management of our water assets, but now the three waters legislation has been repealed, we must return to long-range investment planning so we can fund these services. This on its own will have a significant impact on rates.

“Inflation, rising insurance costs, workforce shortages, and supply issues, which continue to affect households and businesses across the country, are also putting huge pressure on councils. Kāpiti Coast District was no exception, and our proposed average 17 percent rates increase was in a similar ballpark to other councils,” she said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“It’s a balance – we still need to provide services for our community, and plan well for the future of the district to attract growth and economic development that will help spread the rates burden.

“We also need to prepare to respond to future climate change impacts and the potential for a significant natural disaster.

“We’ve seen what responding and recovery has involved for other councils and communities around the country such as in the wake of major earthquakes and Cyclone Gabrielle. This is why we need to make some bold decisions now.

“The proposed consultation document would take a no-nonsense approach in its updated financial strategy, and would make some hard-hitting recommendations, including a proposed average 17 percent rates increase in year one but reducing in the following years,” Mayor Holborow said.

“We’ve worked hard to get our operating costs down so that the impact on rates will be as low as possible without compromising the services and facilities that make Kāpiti such a great place to live.

“Almost 10 percent of the proposed rates increase is from unavoidable costs like inflation, interest, depreciation, and personnel costs despite a cap on staff numbers already put in place by the chief executive.

“We know this is not what our community will want to hear, but if we are to build a resilient future for Kāpiti we have only so many levers we can pull.

“These costs just have to be absorbed as we don’t anticipate any new funding tools from the Crown anytime soon. We want to strike a balance between affordability and ensuring Kapiti has a resilient future.”

A paper recommending Council adopt the draft consultation document and consult with the public from 28 March to 28 April is attached to the meeting agenda for 28 March. The meeting is open to the public, or you can watch online. Read the agenda or find the link to the meeting livestream on the Council website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/meetings.

Pending Council decisions, the paper includes dates, times, and venues for several informal drop-in sessions across the district, for people wanting to talk to elected members about the proposed LTP.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 