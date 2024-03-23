Fatal Crash, Shines Road, Waitaki

22 March 2024

One person has died following a one vehicle crash, where the vehicle rolled

on Shines Road, Island Cliff, North Otago, today.

Emergency services responded to the crash around 9:30am.

One person was located deceased at the scene and the road was blocked.

Police with the assistance of the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene

examination and enquiries remain ongoing into the cause of the crash.

WorkSafe have been advised.

Police would like to thank and acknowledge the members of the public and the

volunteers who assisted at this tragic crash.

