Large Vegetation Fire Burning On Shores Of Whangape Harbour

22 March 2024

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted just after 8pm tonight to a large vegetation fire on Warawara Forest Road, Pawarenga on the Whangape Harbour in the Far North.

The fire is in a remote area near the Golden Stairs Walkway area and there is no road access to the fireground for fire trucks.

Fire crews have been monitoring the fire ground and helicopters will be deployed at first light in the morning.

No known structures are at risk and the wind is favourable, blowing the fire towards the Whangape Harbour.

There will be another update tomorrow morning.

