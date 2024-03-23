Fatal House Fire, Hurunui

Police can confirm a person has died following a house fire in Hurunui

overnight.

Emergency services were called to the Karaka Road property about 10.50pm.

Sadly, a person was located deceased a short time later.

State Highway 7 was closed while the fire was brought under control and a

scene guard was in place overnight.

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire and Police

and fire investigators will be at the property this morning.

