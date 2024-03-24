Serious Crash, Gracechurch Drive, Flat Bush - Counties Manukau

Police are responding to a one vehicle crash on Gracechurch Drive, near Warren Way, Flat Bush, Auckland.

The crash was reported around 7:10pm.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

The road is closed while emergency services respond, and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

