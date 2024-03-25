Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

John Boswell Appointed Chief Executive

Monday, 25 March 2024, 10:31 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District Council has appointed a new chief executive after an extensive national advertising campaign and thorough recruitment process.

John Boswell will join the Council on 1 August.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said she was very pleased to welcome John to Council.

“John joins us after a very successful military career, reaching the position of Major General and Chief of Army, the most senior officer in the New Zealand Army. John wants to continue to serve the public in a positive values-based organisation after his impressive career in the Army.”

“John impressed us straight away with his vision, strategic thinking, leadership skills and extensive experience of running a large, complex, people-focused organisation. He also has a good knowledge of Marlborough’s issues and opportunities and how local government works.”

“He brings a collaborative and empathetic leadership style as well as strong communication skills which I know will work well for Council and the Marlborough community. He and his wife will be moving to Marlborough, a place they have explored as visitors, and love.”

John’s previous roles include Director of Army Training, Chief Staff Officer Operational Plans and Head of Strategy Management. He holds masters’ degrees in Management, Defence Studies and Philosophy.

Mayor Taylor said 46 applications were received from around New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We had an extraordinarily high calibre of candidates - Marlborough District Council has a great reputation and Marlborough, as we all know, is beautiful, has fantastic public facilities and is just a great place to live. All councillors were involved in the recruitment and appointment process.”

“My sincere thanks to Mark Wheeler who is retiring. Mark has been an outstanding chief executive since 2015, and prior to that was deputy chief executive and assets and services manager from 1998.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 