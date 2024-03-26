Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council’s Largest Green Bonds Gain Nets $1 Billion

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 5:51 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Six years since leading the New Zealand market in issuing Green Bonds, Auckland Council recently settled on its largest ever Green Bond issue, with EUR 600 million (NZ$1 billion) raised.

Auckland Council’s EUR Bonds are now supported by well over 100 different European investors and the council’s Green Bond proceeds help fund Auckland’s sustainability-focused priorities.

Auckland Council group treasurer John Bishop said the latest issue had broad support from European investors, including several large new institutions.

“Auckland Council was the first organisation in New Zealand to issue Green Bonds and, six years on, we continue to see value in this market,” says John.

“Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the EUR Green Bonds are supporting development across Auckland and are also a positive influence on our debt management, as part of an established funding strategy by Auckland Council.”

The recent issue was Auckland Council’s return to the Green Bond market after three years and council’s second European Green Bond issue.

Green Bonds highlight the diverse ways sustainable initiatives can be funded.

Funds raised through Green Bonds can only be used for projects and assets with positive environmental outcomes, such as contributing to local projects like the City Rail Link, energy efficient buildings and cycleways.

Since 2018, Auckland Council has raised the equivalent of NZ$3.6 billion in Green Bonds. The proceeds have contributed toward the City Rail Link, funding for electric trains and the cycleway network.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Green bonds enable us to spread investments, such as electric trains, over multiple generations. We often use debt to fund assets, and each year we do five or six debt issues to invest in capital expenditure for day-to-day infrastructure that will live on in our communities for decades.”

Since entering the market, 73 per cent of the council’s Green Bond proceeds have been invested into clean transportation, 12 per cent for sustainable water and wastewater management, and the remainder for pollution prevention, renewable energy, green buildings, energy efficiency, and sustainable natural resources and land use.

Some of the benefits include reducing emissions by nearly 22,000 tCO2e from electric trains and 2700 tCO2e from LED streetlights.

The Green Bond proceeds have also supported community recycling centres collecting unwanted items for re-use (promoting a circular economy) and the Puketutu Island project also diverted 138,000 tonnes of waste from landfill in 2023.

What is a Green Bond?

Funds raised through Green Bonds can only be used to fund projects that will benefit the environment.

Auckland Council’s sustainable finance framework has identified the eligible sectors for investment as follows:

· renewable energy

· energy efficiency

· efficient buildings

· waste management

· sustainable land use

· low-carbon transportation

· climate change adaptation

· sustainable water management.


In addition, the Green Bond and resulting investment must obtain external assurance and proof of ongoing compliance.

Read more:

Auckland Council’s Green Bonds
Green Bonds (aucklandcouncil.govt.nz)

Auckland Council’s 2023 Green Bond Report
Annual Green Bond Report - 2023 (aucklandcouncil.govt.nz)

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fear Of Commitment


For 20 years or more, the case for a meaningful capital tax gains has been mulled over and analysed to death, including by the tax working group chaired by Sir Michael Cullen. More than once, the International Monetary Fund has said a CGT would be a good idea for New Zealand. Regardless, it seems that Chris Hipkins and his Labour Party team will need two more years of careful scrutiny before they might possibly, could perhaps, might conceivably be willing to adopt a CGT as official Labour policy, by around the time that Election 2026 rolls around. We can hardly wait...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 