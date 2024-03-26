Operation Middlepark Update: Name Release; Second Man Arrested
Detective Inspector Dave de Lange:
Gisborne Police
can now name the two men killed at a party in Lytton
Street
on Saturday night and can confirm a second arrest has been made.
The deceased men were Kane Wiremu Te
Paa, 30, of Wainuiomata, and Chrysler
Stevens-Mark, 21, of Gisborne.
Our thoughts are with Kane and Chrysler’s whānau.
The party in Lytton Street was a
whānau birthday celebration for Chrysler.
Prior to uninvited guests arriving, the partygoers had been having a great
night and there were no problems.
This is a tragedy that didn’t need to happen.
Today, a
25-year-old Gisborne man was discharged from Gisborne
Hospital. He
was taken into custody and has been charged with assault. Police can confirm
this individual was one of the uninvited guests who arrived at the party
shortly before the incident began.
He is expected to appear in
the Gisborne District Court tomorrow afternoon
(27 March).
At this time, he is the second person charged
in relation to this incident,
with a 29-year-old Gisborne man being charged with injuring with intent to
cause grievous bodily harm.
Following the latest arrest,
Police no longer have an ongoing presence at
the
hospital.
The final post-mortem concluded this
afternoon, allowing both whānau to move
on to planning tangi.
At this time, Police are not able to elaborate
on the cause of death, beyond
the fact that both men died from injuries sustained during the altercation.
A
karakia has taken place at the scene where the incident
occurred, and it is
expected to be released back to whānau this evening.
Police will offer support to the
whānau as they plan the tangi, however this
is a deeply personal process and for them alone to plan. Once arrangements
have been made, we will look at how we can provide support as they farewell
their loved ones.
In Gisborne, we are continuing to carry out
reassurance patrols, but there
have been no reported incidents relating to the events of Sunday night.
We
will continue to have a highly visible presence around the
city over the
coming days.
Police would still like
to hear from anyone who was at the party on
Saturday
evening, or anyone who has photos or video of the party or altercation.
If you have videos or
photos, you can upload them via our dedicated
online
portal: https://middle-park.nc3.govt.nz/
Other
information can be provided via 105, either by phone or
online at
105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”. Please reference the file
number 240324/0768.
Information can also be
provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800
555 111.