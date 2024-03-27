Fatal Crash, Cromwell-Clyde Highway, Cromwell Gorge

Police can confirm one person was located deceased following what is believed to be a three vehicle crash involving two trucks and a car on Cromwell-Clyde Highway this morning.

One of the truck drivers sustained a minor injury and was assessed at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit and CVST are conducting an investigation to determine what occurred.

The road remains closed, and motorists are advised to delay travel through the area. Police do not recommend a detour through Hawksburn Road from Clyde to Bannockburn as it is narrow, and unsuitable for 2wd vehicles.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

