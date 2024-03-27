Culvert Work Completed Early North Of Springs Junction

Culvert replacement work north of Canterbury’s Springs Junction on the Shenandoah Highway will be completed by 12.30pm today – five hours ahead of the advertised closure, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The first two closures ran across two days last week, with the second two yesterday and today.

SH65 will reopen at each end, between O’Sullivans Bridge and Springs Junction, from 12.30 pm today, instead of 6 pm.

This will save road users the alternate, slightly longer route via Inangahua and the Rahu Saddle.

NZTA thanks all road users for planning their journeys around this essential closure.

Earlier media release on this project: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/shenandoah-highway-sh65-upcoming-closures-through-maruia-for-culvert-replacements/

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nztasouthisland/

Facebook Nelson, Tasman & Marlborough: https://www.facebook.com/nztantm

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahi_news

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

