Tinwald Goes Red, Green And Amber

Tinwald’s new traffic signals at the SH1/Lagmhor Road/Agnes Street intersection south of Ashburton have been switched on this week.

The signals are a part of the SH1 Tinwald Corridor Improvements project that NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) began building mid last year.

“The traffic signals will help create gaps in the traffic, making it easier to cross the highway whether in cars, on bikes, scooters or on foot,” says Sean Walsh, Regional Manager Infrastructure Delivery for NZTA Central and Lower South Island.

“The traffic signals will provide residents with safer access to amenities on either side of SH1, south of Ashburton. Temporary traffic management has now been removed from the site.

“Construction has gone smoothly since July 2023 and work will soon be fully completed, with some line-marking and landscaping to come.”

The project, delivered in partnership with KiwiRail and Ashburton District Council, was built by Fulton Hogan.

The traffic signal timing will be monitored for the first few days and tweaked if necessary to ensure it is operating fairly, says NZTA.

