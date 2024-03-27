Tinwald Goes Red, Green And Amber

Tinwald’s new traffic signals at the SH1/Lagmhor
Road/Agnes Street intersection south of Ashburton have been
switched on this week.
The signals are a part of the
SH1 Tinwald Corridor Improvements project that NZ Transport
Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) began building mid last
year.
“The traffic signals will help create gaps in
the traffic, making it easier to cross the highway whether
in cars, on bikes, scooters or on foot,” says Sean Walsh,
Regional Manager Infrastructure Delivery for NZTA Central
and Lower South Island.
“The traffic signals will
provide residents with safer access to amenities on either
side of SH1, south of Ashburton. Temporary traffic
management has now been removed from the
site.
“Construction has gone smoothly since July
2023 and work will soon be fully completed, with some
line-marking and landscaping to come.”
The project,
delivered in partnership with KiwiRail and Ashburton
District Council, was built by Fulton Hogan.
The
traffic signal timing will be monitored for the first few
days and tweaked if necessary to ensure it is operating
fairly, says
NZTA.
