Police Remind The Public Of The New Speed Limit On Alexander Road, Upper Hutt

Speeding on Alexander Road continues to be a major concern for Police and the local community.

Despite the speed limit of 50 km/h being introduced in December last year, many motorists are still being stopped by Police for exceeding the limit.

“Police are urging Upper Hutt locals to be mindful of the new speed limit on Alexander Road and Messines Avenue. This stretch of road is now part of a family-orientated area, with the ongoing residential development in Wallaceville Estate,” Road Policing Office Jessica Peyerl says.

In addition to the road safety education provided by Police in the recent months, Upper Hutt City Council is also planning on installing electronic speed signs along this road in a few weeks.

“We want to keep drivers and residents safe, and we are supporting Police to make drivers aware of this speed limit change,” says Upper Hutt City Council CE Geoff Swainson.

“The new signs will be highly visible, and we hope drivers adhere to the new speed limit.”

Police are urging the public to adhere to the speed limit of 50 km/h on Alexander Road and will continue to monitor driver behaviour in the area.

