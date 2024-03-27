Funding Available For Region's Biodiversity

The Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay Environmental Enhancement contestable fund opens on Thursday 28 March to support individuals and groups with projects to advance the region’s biodiversity.

Thanks to a funding injection by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and support from the Department of Conservation, the contestable fund aims to bolster biodiversity initiatives by providing funding in two categories: $1,000 - $3,000 for smaller or early-stage projects, and $3,001 - $15,000 for larger or more established projects.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Principal Advisor Biodiversity & Biosecurity Mark Mitchell says partnering with the community was crucial to drive outcomes for biodiversity.

“Organisations like the Regional Council can’t solve the biodiversity crisis alone. There is some great work happening out in our community, whether it be private landowners or large community groups. This was evident in the great projects that were supported in the last funding round in 2023.”

“Funding can often be a barrier to achieving greater biodiversity outcomes and this grant helps remove that barrier.”

Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay General Manager Debbie Monahan says the organisation was thrilled to partner with Regional Council to offer these opportunities.

“Biodiversity is a vital component of our region's resilience and our everyday life. These grants will enable individuals and groups to make meaningful contributions to biodiversity conservation and restoration in Hawke’s Bay."

"We encourage all community groups and individuals with biodiversity projects to apply for the fund. Together, we can make a real difference in preserving and enhancing Hawke’s Bay’s environment.”

Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay’s Community Facilitator Dr Belinda Sleight will be available in April to assist groups with their applications - offering guidance on project ideas, planning, writing, and providing technical advice. Applicants can contact Dr Sleight throughout the application process at community@biodiversityhb.nz.

Community groups and individuals can apply for the fund by going to biodiversityhb.org.

Applications close on 1 May 2024 and successful applicants will have until 30 June 2025 to complete their projects.



