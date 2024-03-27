Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Check Out Changes To Facilities And Services In Pōneke This Easter

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

With Easter happening this weekend there will be some changes to Wellington City Council services and facilities.

· If your rubbish and recycling is usually collected on Fridays, please note there will be no collections on Good Friday (29 March). Put your rubbish and recycling out on Saturday 30 March instead. Collections will happen as per normal on Easter Monday (1 April). If your rubbish is collected by a private operator, contact them directly for information on public holiday collections.

· On street metered parking is free around Wellington on public holidays: Good Friday (29 March) and Easter Monday (1 April).

· Clifton and Tory Street car park – weekend rates apply on Public Holidays – Good Friday (29 March) and Easter Monday (1 April).

· Wellington City Libraries are closed on all public holidays and Easter Sunday. See library holiday hours for more information.

· Recreation Centres are closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

o Please note: Ākau Tangi Sports Centre has an event this weekend, so is closed to the public from Friday 29 March – Monday 1 April 2024.

· Swimming Pools are open, but some have reduced hours.

· Southern Landfill will be closed Good Friday (29 March). Usual hours apply for Easter Monday. Public holidays are a busy time at the Southern Landfill, so be prepared for possible delays.

· The Tip Shop will be closed Good Friday (29 March), and open on Easter Sunday for drop-off only.

· The Service Centre is closed on public holidays (and weekends).

· The Cable Car operates on a Sunday timetable for public holidays: 8.30am-7pm.

· Wellington Museum is open daily over the Easter weekend, 10am-5pm.

· The Cable Car Museum is open 9am-5pm throughout Easter.

· Space Place Easter opening hours are: Good Friday: 10am-11pm, Easter Saturday: 10am-11pm, Easter Sunday: 10am-5pm, and Easter Monday: 10am-5pm.

· Capital E is closed Good Friday (29 March), Easter Sunday and Easter Monday – open Saturday 30 March.

· City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi is open 4pm-7.30pm on weekdays and 10am-5pm during weekends.

· Toi Pōneke Arts Centre is closed Easter Friday and Monday, and open Saturday and Sunday usual hours of 10am-4pm.

· Go to metlink.org.nz for details about the public holiday timetables for bus and train services.

Visit the Council’s holiday hours section for all information about services and facilities during the holiday period: wellington.govt.nz/holiday-hours.

For more information on Wellington City Council’s facility hours, services and events, you can get in touch with our Contact Centre 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year on 04 499 4444 or email info@wcc.govt.nz. Visit wellington.govt.nz or keep an eye on our Facebook page @wellingtoncitycouncil.

