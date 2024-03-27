Hurricanes And Horowhenua To ‘Dominate The Domain'



Sky Super Rugby Aupiki fans are encouraged to ‘Dominate the Domain’ as Hurricanes Poua take on nib Blues at Levin Domain on Saturday 6 April 2024 at 2.05pm.



Levin Domain can host up to 6,500 spectators, and this capacity was almost reached last year when the Hurricanes played the Crusaders at the venue.

Hurricanes’ supporters also came out in large numbers for the opening match of the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki competition between the Hurricanes Poua and Chiefs Manawa which was also held at Levin Domain.

“The team are excited about returning to Horowhenua after receiving such a warm welcome and enthusiastic support last year,” Hurricanes General Manager of Rugby Tony Philp says. “Levin Domain is a great venue, and we were all impressed with the quality of the ground which was second to none. Working with HKRFU and Horowhenua District Council is always a pleasure and we’re looking forward to again being amongst a great community who bring an awesome vibe.”



Tickets for the upcoming Hurricanes Poua versus nib Blues game cost $10 per adult and $5 per child (booking fees also apply) and can be purchased from hurricanes.co.nz



Levin Domain is even more impressive this year with new Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Football Union (HKRFU) clubrooms and offices which opened on Friday 8 March 2024.



HKRFU Chief Executive Officer Corey Kennett says, “We are excited to again host Hurricanes Poua and can’t wait to show off our new clubrooms, a dream which was 15 years in the making. A lot of people from out of town came along last year and it would be great to welcome them back and cheer our favourite team on alongside them. We were inundated with positive feedback following last year’s game, and we know we have some real talent in our community who could wear yellow and black one day. It would be awesome to see Levin Domain full of supporters once again.”

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “We know we’ve got a great venue and having Hurricanes Poua here to inspire our young players means a lot. In these challenging economic times, we know that attending a game out of the district is out of reach to some people, so it’s great to have the teams come to us. I’m putting the call out to ‘Dominate the Domain’ to show both teams how excited we are to have them here. We also know there are dedicated fans who travel around Aotearoa New Zealand to support their favourite teams, and we are equally as excited to welcome these super fans as they experience Horowhenua hospitality.”



Attending the game in person is not the only way to show the team your support. On Friday 5 April, schools and businesses in Horowhenua are encouraged to host a non-uniform day, raising funds for the Wellington-based non-profit organisation Life Flight, who Hurricanes have a partnership with - a charity that also services the Horowhenua district.



Businesses can also show their support by decorating their shop fronts. Hurricanes flags, balloons and posters are available on request for free. Email commdev@horowhenua.govt.nz if you’d like one of these starter packs for your business.



“Let’s paint the town black and yellow – getting behind this exciting game!” says Mayor Bernie.

The closest parking to the Levin Domain is the Levin Mall and there is an unrestricted, all-day car park on the corner of Salisbury and Bath Streets.

