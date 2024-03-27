Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mayor Urges Aucklanders To Have A Say On LTP

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is urging Aucklanders to have their say on Auckland Council’s Long-term Plan (LTP). With only one day to go until submissions close, participation is historically low.

As of Wednesday, the council had received just 10,200 submissions, significantly lower than the 13,700 submissions received at this time during the previous LTP consultation in 2021.

The LTP sets out a strategic direction and programme of work for Auckland Council over the next decade. While previous mayors have referred to it as a 10-year budget, the LTP is more than that. It is a political statement that informs future decisions.

“Rather than taking a narrow, top-down approach to consultation, this year we’ve given Aucklanders a genuine choice about how the region is governed. As well as my central proposal we have also tabled options to ‘do more’ and ‘do less’,” says Mayor Brown.

“There are some very difficult choices to make, and we’ve been upfront with Aucklanders about the trade-offs involved. I have proposed a plan that makes the most of what we have, reduces costs, and keeps rates under control.

“At the same time, my plan will unlock the Auckland waterfront to benefit everyone and establish a regional wealth fund that will benefit future generations by laying foundations of physical and financial resilience,” says Mayor Brown.

Under the mayor’s central proposal, average residential rates will increase by 7.5% this year – half the national average. However, the proposed Auckland Future Fund is projected to make a financial contribution to Auckland Council of $200 million a year on average. The windfall will be used to offset rates in the long run, enabling Auckland Council to keep future rates increases close to inflation.

“I understand that a lot of ratepayers don’t want to see big increases. I don’t either. I’m doing everything I can to keep rates as low as possible without cutting essential services or funding for critical infrastructure. But I need your support. If you haven’t made a submission yet, please do. You won’t get another opportunity like this for three years.”

The mayor’s office has made it easier for the public to find their way to the Auckland Council’s feedback form with a custom url: LTP.nz

In line with his statutory role to articulate and promote a vision for Auckland, as well as engage effectively with Aucklanders, the mayor has used a small amount of his office budget to promote the LTP with social media ads.

As of Wednesday, the ads had directed around 17,200 people to the council’s Have Your Say website at a cost of 0.45 cents per click. For comparison, the ad spend by the mayor’s office is equivalent to 1.1% of the $684,500 Auckland Council budgeted on communications and engagement for the LTP and demonstrates excellent value for money.

Submissions close at 11:59pm on Thursday, 27 March 2024.

