One Person Charged With Murder In Rototuna Homicide Investigation

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson:

A 45-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man died at a Rototuna Residential address early hours this morning.

Police were called to the address around 2am where they located a man in a critical condition and attempts from Police and Ambulance staff to resuscitate them were unsuccessful.

Police can confirm the man and woman were known to each other and we would like to reassure the community that we are not seeking anyone else in relation the mans murder.

Police have been at the scene since early hours this morning conducting a scene examination and will continue to speak to witnesses over the coming day.

We understand this tragic incident will have shaken the community and Police and Victim Support have been and will continue to work closely to offer support for those involved.

Police expect to remain at the scene over the next two days.

As the matter is before the Court, Police are unable to comment further on the specifics around this case.

