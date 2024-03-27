Search Under Way For Missing Tramper In Pureora Forest

Police are currently searching the Pureora Forest for a missing tramper.

The tramper, a 79-year-old woman, was reported missing late in the afternoon on Saturday 23 March. She was part of a party of three that became separated in the forest. The other people in the party were located and assisted out of the forest shortly after the report was made to Police.

Residents near Pureora Forest may notice an increased Police and Land SAR presence, as well as staff accessing your property, as the search for the missing tramper continues.

We thank you in advance for your support and cooperation. Police are also asking for hunters in the area to be aware of the missing woman, as well as the ongoing presence of Police and Land SAR staff.

The missing woman is described as having a slim build and is 167cm tall. She was last seen wearing a silver rain coat and long dark pants, and carrying a day pack.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

