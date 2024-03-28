Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson City Council Sesquicentennial Celebrations Begin

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 9:29 am
Press Release: Nelson City Council

 

Nelson City Council begins its 150th sesquicentennial celebrations at the end of this month, marking a century and a half of service to the community.

Over the course of the next 12 months, we will be sharing stories from Council’s history with our community in a series of weekly snippets, capturing interesting tales, events and photos from the past 150 years. Whether it’s the cost of the first rates (one shilling a year), or the city’s appointment of a rat catcher who once caught an impressive 2000 rats in one day, or the donation of a horse to the Council and people of Nelson, Council’s history is a treasure trove.

We’ll also be hosting a range of activities, displaying some of the treasures and images from our archives, and later in the year, holding a community family teddy bears’ picnic with a competition for the oldest teddy.

The sesquicentennial festivities will end with the release of a book chronicling Council's past from 1974 to 2024. Penned by author Paul Christoffel, the publication will mark the third installment in a series, each book encapsulating 50 years of Council's history.

Dr Christoffel says it wasn’t until he started writing about Council that he realised the true breadth of what it does.

“Being new to Nelson, I found it staggering to understand just how much Nelson City Council is involved with, whether its running festivals, funding a slew of activities, organisations and events, owning the city’s historic houses or operating various entities through trusts. I hope people who read this book will be amazed by just how much Council does for its community – it goes so far beyond what people expect their Council to do.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The commemoration activities have been driven by Council’s Sesquicentennial Taskforce, led by Chair Councillor Mel Courtney, and supported by the City of Nelson Civic Trust, to showcase the work and dedication of Council staff throughout the organisation’s history.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says Council has played an important role in building the city into the successful and desirable place that it is today.

“There is so much good about Nelson that can be attributed to the wise decisions of previous Councils and the hard work of its staff. We have great parks and reserves including stunning facilities such as Saxton Field. Our infrastructure, for water services for instance, is among the best in the country. We have an amazing network of walkways and cycleways. We have beautiful heritage and arts facilities developed in partnership with the community. Our Council has, over these 150 years, built up assets worth over $2.4 billion today that, with low debt, puts Nelson in a strong financial position to face the future.

“Council has also, over these 150 years, helped build a strong sense of community pride and identity as Nelsonians. Council has been a strong advocate for important values such as caring for each other, protecting the environment, being a safe and tolerant city and being advocates for peace and democracy. Just a small minority of cities in the world have had 150 years of continuous democratic governance.

“This sesquicentennial milestone is an opportunity for us to celebrate 150 years of achievements but also to inspire the current Council and our community for the next steps to make our community even better.”

Nelson City Council was established on 30 March 1874, a transformation of the previous governing body, the Board of Works.

Within its first year, the new Council was beset by financial woes – its coffers constantly drawn upon by the Provincial Government without the knowledge or consent of Councillors, or so alleged the Town Clerk of the time, prompting the City Treasurer to resign. Around the same time, Nelson’s first Mayor, J R Dodson, also resigned. The Nelson townspeople called a vote of no confidence in the Council, prompting further resignations, this time by five Councillors. For a short time, left without a quorum, Council ceased to exist. Thankfully, the local magistrate called an election and the new Council got to work straightening out Council’s finances.

Council Chief Executive Nigel Philpott says Council staff have played a crucial role in Nelson's journey over the past 150 years.

"As we celebrate this significant milestone, it's important for our staff to take a moment to reflect on their contributions. They should take pride in their hard work and dedication, which has helped mould Nelson into the vibrant community it is today."

The sesquicentennial celebrations began with a staff morning tea, and a chance for elected members, former Councillors and invited guests to meet Dr Christoffel and hear about the book’s progress.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fear Of Commitment


For 20 years or more, the case for a meaningful capital tax gains has been mulled over and analysed to death, including by the tax working group chaired by Sir Michael Cullen. More than once, the International Monetary Fund has said a CGT would be a good idea for New Zealand. Regardless, it seems that Chris Hipkins and his Labour Party team will need two more years of careful scrutiny before they might possibly, could perhaps, might conceivably be willing to adopt a CGT as official Labour policy, by around the time that Election 2026 rolls around. We can hardly wait...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 