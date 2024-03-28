Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rally To Protect The Ban On Live Animal Export By Sea: Kiwis Unite Against Animal Cruelty

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 10:01 am
Press Release: End Live Export NZ

Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan (Labour), alongside animal rights campaigners Christine Rose, Lily Carrington (Animal Justice Party) and Peggy Oki (Dog town and the Z- boys)
 

The next event, scheduled 30 March to commence at 11:30 AM at 18 Maidstone Street, Ponsonby,Auckland
 

In a stirring call to action, Kiwis are rallying against the reintroduction of live animal export by sea, showing their commitment to treating animals fairly. The recent protests across New Zealand reflect how deeply people care about the well-being of animals and their stance against the harsh treatment animals endure in the cruel live export industry.

The ban on this practice was enforced for highly justified reasons, reasons that remain as valid today as they were when it was first enacted. The suffering that animals go through during these voyages is clear and wrong. Animals are kept in crowded and dirty conditions for too long, causing them great pain and fear. Despite discussions surrounding potential improvements to ship conditions, it's abundantly clear that these measures fail to address the core issues that led to the initial ban. The inherent cruelty of the live export industry persists, unmitigated by superficial changes.

New Zealand's billion dollar renowned clean, green reputation hangs in the balance, with the reinstatement of live animal exports threatening to tarnish our image and betray the values we hold dear. Recent findings from an independent survey commissioned by the SPCA highlight that only 12% trust in the live export industry, and a staggering 56% of respondents who identify as farmers, or are involved in the farming industry, think that livestock export by sea should be banned.

In a world where compassion and ethics are more important than ever, Kiwis are urged to stand up against bringing back live animal export by sea. The next event, scheduled 30 March to commence at 11:30 AM at 18 Maidstone Street, Ponsonby, promises to be a safe, inclusive gathering for individuals committed to effecting positive change. The march, beginning at noon, will end in Commercial Bay where we’ll hear from the Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan, alongside animal rights campaigners Christine Rose, Lily Carrington and Peggy Oki.

For the latest updates and information on rallies across New Zealand, visit the End Live Export New Zealand Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/EndLiveExportNZ

