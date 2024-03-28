Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Partners With Z Energy On Road Safety Ahead Of A Major Motor Sport Event

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 10:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

New Zealand Police and Z Energy (Z) are proud to be partnering in a collaborative effort to encourage drivers and riders to be safe on their journeys to the Burt Munro Challenge this week.

Activity on our roads is expected to increase with thousands of people expected to travel on their bikes to one of New Zealand’s biggest motor sport events.

Superintendent Steve Greally, Director of Road Policing is pleased Police could continue partnering with Z to share road safety messaging with drivers as they are just about to get back behind the wheel.

“It’s no secret, we’ve seen far too many people who have lost their lives to start 2024 on our roads. This initiative is a further attempt to remind drivers and riders of the everyday dangers you face on your journey.

“Police can’t control the actions of every driver 24/7. Our staff can’t be beside you in the car telling you to slow down, or to put your seatbelt on. Road safety is simply something we all have to take a greater responsibility for.”

It’s a responsibility Z sites across the South Island have taken on board in preparation for the Burt Munro Challenge, with road safety messages being shared in-store. In addition to this, Z is working with Police to provide road safety pop-ups at a number of their high-traffic sites in an effort to engage with drivers heading to the event.

The team at Z are pleased to be able to utilise their nationwide network of sites to help keep drivers safe, said Andy Baird, GM Customer at Z.

“We see and serve our customers as they stop into refuel, order a coffee or grab a snack, just before they get back in their cars to head off to their destination. It makes sense we use that as an opportunity to remind them of some important points about driving safely.

“At Z we believe when you are part of a community you look out for it. With our expansive network across the country, we’re part of many communities and want to play our part in keeping our communities safe. Anytime we get to partner with Police it’s something to be proud of.”

Superintendent Greally says it’s always positive to see companies eager to be involved in road safety and hoped road users will take notice of the messages Z is sharing when they stop to refuel and recharge.

“We’re pleased to be working alongside Z again and having another voice highlighting the importance of road safety. With Z’s help we are able to spread these safety reminders so everyone who is travelling over the next week can get home to their loved ones again.”

