Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

First Residents To Move Into Te Pā Maru

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Mission

Te Pā Maru is an alcohol harm reduction facility based on Wellington’s Taranaki Street, formerly the Wellington Men’s Night Shelter. Wellington City Mission saw the potential to transform this space into a safe space for people who are alcohol-dependent and experiencing homelessness and offer the first of its kind service for the country.

“This model aims to provide 24/7 wraparound support to those who might be turned away from emergency housing or other housing due to severe alcohol addiction.

Our focus is on ensuring people don’t fall through the gaps and can be safe, well rested, well fed, and well cared for no matter their situation.” Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge said.

“We will be following a harm reduction approach and work closely with each resident to develop a personalised treatment plan that is tailored to their specific circumstances." Murray Edridge said.

"Since the official opening of Te Pā Maru in September 2023, we’ve been running a day programme and co-designing the programme with whānau (residents).

With this facility being the first of its kind in New Zealand we are committed to working closely with the community who will benefit from Te Pā Maru’s services to develop a programme that will cater to their needs and requirements. By actively involving residents in the design process, we hope to work towards an approach that is not only effective but also reflective of the diverse experiences within our community.” Murray Edridge said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Wellington City Mission have recruited staff to support the 18-bedroom facility operating 24/7 services with the first residents settling in on 2 April 2024.

Editor Note

About Wellington City Mission

  • The Wellington City Mission has been helping those most in need in the Wellington region since 1904. Their vision is to see people and communities empowered, transformed, and experiencing fullness of life. The Mission’s three key areas of focus are Housing, Food Support and Volunteering. They do this through four Transitional Housing facilities, their Social Supermarket, a community lounge and through social worker support for individuals and families. Visit www.wellingtoncitymission.org.nz for more information.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Mission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The US Opposition To Mortgage Interest Deductibility For Landlords


Should landlords be able to deduct the interest on the loans they take out to bankroll their property speculation? The US Senate Budget Committee and Bloomberg News don't think this is a good idea, for reasons set out below. Regardless, our coalition government has been burning through a ton of political capital by giving landlords a huge $2.9 billion tax break via interest deductibility, while still preaching the need for austerity to the disabled, and to everyone else...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 