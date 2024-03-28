Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Search Continues For Missing Woman In The Pureora Forest

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 6:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Senior Constable Alastair Methven:

Waikato Police Search and Rescue are continuing to search for a missing 79-year-old woman in the Pureora Forest, who was reported missing on Saturday 23 March.

Land Search and Rescue volunteers from Hamilton, Waitomo, Waihi, Te Aroha/Paeroa, Taranaki, Tongariro, Thames, Turangi, Taupo, Tairua/Pauanui/Whangamata, LandSAR dogs and Canyon SAR, have spent the week in the area, searching for the missing female. Police Eagle helicopter also spent time over the area using thermal imaging. The area is described as thick canopy with multiple waterways and windfalls.

The woman is described to be of medium height, slim build and has grey hair. She was last seen wearing trail type shoes, black pants, and possibly a silver jacket. The missing persons medical profile suggests that she may become unresponsive and curl up to a small position.

As we come into the Easter weekend and the roar, we advise that hunters and landowners will see a number of Land Search and Rescue volunteers in the area, searching for the missing woman.

Safety is a high priority for both our volunteer searchers and hunters. Our searchers will be clearly identified with hi-vis orange Land Search and Rescue clothing and will be making noise such as whistle blasts and voice calls while searching.

It is a timely reminder to all hunters entering the bush to make sure they clearly identify their target and consider their firing zone.

The areas covered in the search this week are indicated by the maps attached.

We would also like to advise any trampers or hunters that were in the area on Sunday 24 March to contact 105. And any hunters who are planning to be around this area to contact Police on 111 if they see anything that may help to find the missing woman, and reference P058194666.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The US Opposition To Mortgage Interest Deductibility For Landlords


Should landlords be able to deduct the interest on the loans they take out to bankroll their property speculation? The US Senate Budget Committee and Bloomberg News don't think this is a good idea, for reasons set out below. Regardless, our coalition government has been burning through a ton of political capital by giving landlords a huge $2.9 billion tax break via interest deductibility, while still preaching the need for austerity to the disabled, and to everyone else...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 