Search Continues For Missing Woman In The Pureora Forest

Senior Constable Alastair Methven:

Waikato Police Search and Rescue are continuing to search for a missing 79-year-old woman in the Pureora Forest, who was reported missing on Saturday 23 March.

Land Search and Rescue volunteers from Hamilton, Waitomo, Waihi, Te Aroha/Paeroa, Taranaki, Tongariro, Thames, Turangi, Taupo, Tairua/Pauanui/Whangamata, LandSAR dogs and Canyon SAR, have spent the week in the area, searching for the missing female. Police Eagle helicopter also spent time over the area using thermal imaging. The area is described as thick canopy with multiple waterways and windfalls.

The woman is described to be of medium height, slim build and has grey hair. She was last seen wearing trail type shoes, black pants, and possibly a silver jacket. The missing persons medical profile suggests that she may become unresponsive and curl up to a small position.

As we come into the Easter weekend and the roar, we advise that hunters and landowners will see a number of Land Search and Rescue volunteers in the area, searching for the missing woman.

Safety is a high priority for both our volunteer searchers and hunters. Our searchers will be clearly identified with hi-vis orange Land Search and Rescue clothing and will be making noise such as whistle blasts and voice calls while searching.

It is a timely reminder to all hunters entering the bush to make sure they clearly identify their target and consider their firing zone.

The areas covered in the search this week are indicated by the maps attached.

We would also like to advise any trampers or hunters that were in the area on Sunday 24 March to contact 105. And any hunters who are planning to be around this area to contact Police on 111 if they see anything that may help to find the missing woman, and reference P058194666.

