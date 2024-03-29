Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Loss Of Traction Leads To Loss Of Vehicles In Christchurch

Friday, 29 March 2024, 6:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Sergeant Luke Vaughan, Christchurch ASR team:

Christchurch Police have arrested three people and issued summons’ to a further 11 people, along with impounding 13 vehicles and issuing a number of speeding and other driving related infringements that occurred during the Chrome car show in Christchurch earlier this month.

The event, running from Friday 1 March to Sunday 3 March, attracted an excess of 500 vehicles from around the Canterbury region. On the Saturday evening the main cruise went without issue.

Sustained loss of traction and speed were common themes across the weekend. In total 13 vehicles were impounded for burnouts across both on the weekend and historically. Police were focussed on deterring illegal street racing and burnouts form occurring but issued over 30 speeding infringements, with one person caught at 104km/h in a 50km/h zone. Several others were doing in excess of 80km/h in the same areas.

“Our staff will continue to take action against anti-social road users. Drivers doing burnouts not only causes significant road damage, but also endangers other people on the road.

“Police also wish to thank the members of the community for their ongoing assistance in reporting their concerns and urge the public to continue to do so when they see illegal road user activity.”

If you witness activity like this happening, call Police on 111, or 105 if it is after the fact, with as much detail as you can safely gather, like number plates and descriptions or footage of vehicles.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

