Update: Homicide Investigation Launched In Hastings

The investigation into the body located inside a burnt out vehicle in Longlands on Tuesday has been upgraded to a Homicide inquiry.

Detective Inspector Marty James, Eastern District Crime Manager says “Police are following strong lines of enquiry after we were called to a vehicle fire on Irongate Road West, Tuesday night.”

The formal identification process remains ongoing, as such we aren’t in a position to release any information about the deceased, including the cause of death.

“We are continuing to piece together what happened and it is only a matter of time before we identify and locate those involved.

“This was an abhorrent act and we are determined to hold those responsible to account.” Says Detective Inspector James.

A large team of investigators are working to find answers for the deceased’s whanau including determining what occurred.

“We are a dedicated team working to locate those involved, if you know who was involved do not take it into your own hands, contact police or come into the Hastings Police Station,”

“Police are today conducting a forensic examination on the vehicle located which has been removed from the original scene, Police continue to review CCTV footage, conduct forensic examinations, and further enquires.

“Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance and information provided which has assisted in our ongoing investigation,” says Detective Inspector James.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public stemming from this incident.

If you know who was involved or what occurred, have CCTV footage that may assist, or have any information that may assist Police in our investigation please contact Police.” Says Detective Inspector James.

You can contact Police by coming into the Hastings Police Station, or contact us by calling 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1], using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240327/2456.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

More information will be provided when available.

