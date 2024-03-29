Search Ongoing For Woman Missing In Pureroa Forest

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

Waikato Police Search and Rescue are continuing to search for a missing 79-year-old woman in the Pureora Forest, who was reported missing on Saturday 23 March.

She is described as medium height, of a slim build, around 167cm with grey hair, she was last seen wearing trail type shoes, black pants, and possibly a silver jacket.

LandSAR, and Police SAR remain in the area today working to locate the 79-year-old Auckland woman who went missing while with a group setting bait-lines in the Pureroa Forest.

Police would like to thank land owners who have assisted Police and Land SAR in accessing and searching areas of their land and everyone who has provided information to assist in our search.

We ask trampers or hunters that were in the area on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 March to contact police on 105.

We would like to remind any hunters or trampers who are planning to be around this area, during the start of the Deer Hunting roar session, to be extra vigilant due to the increase of people searching in the area and to contact Police on 111 if they see anything that may help to find the missing woman, and reference P058194666.

