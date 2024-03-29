Serious Crash, SH1, Wellsford - Waitematā

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand's concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. "The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity...



Government - Parliamentary Network Breached By The PRC



Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says...



Labour - Tax Cuts Now Even More Irresponsible



