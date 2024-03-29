Update: Browns Bay Fatality

A scene examination is underway following the death of a man after an incident yesterday at a restaurant on Clyde Road, Browns Bay.

A woman was taken to hospital seriously injured following the assault and is now in a stable condition.

Police believe this is an isolated incident where the victim and offender were known to each other.

Police are continuing to provide support to the victim and her family.

The road remains blocked off while Police continue with the scene examination, we would like to thank the public for their cooperation while this is underway.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances.

