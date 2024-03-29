Rotorua School Strike For Climate Takes To The Streets On April 5th

School Strike for Climate Rotorua is holding our biggest strike yet to bring about action on intersectional climate and social justice issues in Aotearoa. Students and adults alike will unite and take to the streets on April the 5th. As the current government proposes climate-butchering policies like the repeal of the ban on offshore oil and gas drilling, as well as a possible treaty referendum, and in the wake of racist policies such as the recent abolishment of Te Aka Whai Ora, this is an especially important time to make our voices heard. We plan to see the biggest strike mobilisation to date!

"At a time when our government proposes regressive climate policies and implements racist measures, it's imperative that we stand together and demand change," asserts Aurora Garner-Randolph (SS4C Ōtautahi). "This strike sends a clear message of unity and resistance against anti-democratic and ecocidal practices."

The upcoming strike coincides with protests in various cities nationwide, including Poneke, Tāmaki Makaurau, Ōtepoti, Kirikiriroa, and Ōtautahi. Previous strikes have drawn over 38,000 participants combined, demonstrating widespread concern for climate action.

Central to the demands of this strike are calls for:

Upholding the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi

Freeing Palestine and withdrawing NZ forces in the Red Sea, along with expelling the Israeli ambassador

Accounting for international transport emissions at the national level

Maintaining the ban on oil and gas exploration

Sustaining the ban on live exports

Bugs Sullivan (SS4C Ōtautahi) emphasises, "Our climate crisis demands urgent and decisive action. It's unacceptable for our government to pursue policies that regress our progress."

School Strike 4 Climate Rotorua invites all concerned individuals to join the protest on April 5th, demanding Hon. Todd Mclay to heed our calls.

