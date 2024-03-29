Charges Laid After Rainbow Crossing Damaged

Inspector Danny Kirk, Tairawhiti Area Commander:

Gisborne Police have charged three people with graffiti vandalism and have identified a fourth suspect after the city’s rainbow crossing was defaced with white paint earlier this week.

Two men, aged 46 and 36, and a 45-year-old woman, were charged by Police today.

We consider that, on the face of it, the alleged offending is consistent with a hate crime, and we will seek to establish that as fact during the ongoing investigations and court proceedings.

This incident has caused concern for many people in our diverse community and acts like this have no place here. Freedom of speech and the right to protest are fundamental principles of a free and democratic society under the rule of law. Sadly, a line has been crossed on this occasion.

The three accused are due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on Wednesday and our enquiries are ongoing to locate a fourth individual. Police will be seeking reparation of costs.

As the case is before the courts, we are unable to comment further.

